FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Police are investigating after an accidental shooting at a Fort Wayne hotel Wednesday.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report police were called to the downtown Hilton on Calhoun Street after someone accidentally discharged a firearm.

The round went into a neighboring room, which was occupied at the time. Though, no one was hurt.

Police are calling this an “accidental shooting” and are still investigating the incident.