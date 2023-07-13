Man arrested after Glenbrook Mall shooting investigation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department arrested a man following the Glenbrook Mall shooting investigation.

On July 8, Police were called to Glenbrook Mall on account of gunshots heard inside. When they arrived they medically attended to one person suffering non-life threatening injuries. Officers later learned that the suspect had fled from the mall directly after the shooting occurred.

Later after the incident on July 8, it was reported by Fort Wayne Police that the suspect contacted 911 requesting to turn himself in and speak with detectives.

On Thursday, July 13, FWPD Homicide Unit took 27-year-old Gregory Normil into custody. Normil has preliminary charges of Battery with a Deadly Weapon, a level five felony, and Criminal Recklessness, a level five felony.

No other information has been released on the matter.