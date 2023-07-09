Investigation On-Going Into Saturday Afternoon Glenbrook Mall Shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police are still investigating an active shooter situation that happened Saturday Afternoon. Shortly before 3:30 P.M. police received a 911 call about a possible active shooter at Glenbrook Mall after a witness stated they heard 3-4 shots inside the mall. Dispatchers then received information that at least one individual was shot during the incident.

When arrived a short time later to find a single adult male who was suffering a non-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was rendered first aid on scene.

Officers later learned that the suspect had fled from the mall directly after the shooting occurred. According to a release, police believe that the incident was isolated between two known individuals, and was not a random act meant to inflict widespread pain of suffering.

Later in the day Saturday, it was reported by Fort Wayne Police that the suspect in the incident did contact 911 requesting to turn himself in and speak with detectives. The person who is believed to have made that call has yet to come forward.

Glenbrook mall officials made the decision to remain closed for the remainder of the day Saturday, but say that the mall will reopen for normal business hours on Sunday.

The incident is still under investigation.