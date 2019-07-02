Man accused of fracturing infant’s skull tells police he “lost it”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man charged with fracturing an infant’s skull says he snapped.

23-year-old Tristan Frayer was arrested Friday and formally charged Monday with aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent after his 3-month-old son was revealed to have a fractured skull, fractured ribs, and a brain bleed, among other injuries.

According to court documents reported on by the Journal Gazette, Frayer told police the child had been fussy all day, and he eventually “just lost it,” grabbing and squeezing the child, raising him above his head, and throwing him onto a bed, then grabbing and squeezing the child’s head.

Police say some of the child’s injuries were “one to three weeks old.”

Frayer is currently in custody at the Allen County Jail on $10,000 bond.