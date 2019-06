FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man has been arrested after allegedly striking his 3-month-old so hard, he fractured the child’s skull.

According to Fort Wayne’s NBC, 23-year-old Tristan Frayer has been charged with battery and neglect. Police say the child also had several other broken bones, some of which were new injuries, some of which were not.

The child is in critical condition at an area hospital. Frayer’s first court appearance is set for July 1st.