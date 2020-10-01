Lyles cleared, new suspect arrested in 9/22 shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police have released one man and arrested another over a fatal shooting that happened just over a week ago.

As WOWO News reported yesterday, the FWPD had arrested 56-year-old Tommy Lyles for the September 22nd shooting death of James Hines. Hines’ body had been found lying on East Lewis Street.

Police say as homicide detectives continued to look into the case, new evidence and witnesses were able to exonerate Lyles, who was released and whose charges were dropped. That evidence pointed them to 59-year-old Eric Tate, who was arrested at a gas station at US 30 and I-469 at 5pm Wednesday.

Tate has been charged with murder and booked into the Allen County Jail.