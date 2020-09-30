Arrest made in September 22nd fatal shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man has been arrested and charged with murder over a shooting that happened on East Lewis Street last week.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says 56-year-old Tommy Lyles was arrested Tuesday for the killing of James Hines. Hines was found lying in the road at the 600 block of East Lewis St. at 11:22pm on September 22nd. He died a short time later.

Police say the murder charge against Lyles is preliminary, and other charges may be coming. A motive was not released.