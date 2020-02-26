Lutheran suspends kidney transplants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne hospital has stopped performing kidney transplants, at least for now.

According to the Journal Gazette, Lutheran Hospital officially suspended its kidney transplant program Tuesday, and they expect the suspension to last about four months.

Almost a year ago, Lutheran also paused its heart transplant program due to losing a specially-trained cardiologist, but hospital officials say that that particular program could start back up soon.

As for the kidney transplant program, a hospital spokesperson said the suspension was due to some “unexpected personnel developments,” as well as a chance to shore up some internal processes.