Lutheran Hospital is inactivating its heart transplant program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A statement issued Friday morning by Lutheran Hospital says they will be inactivating their heart transplant program.

The inactivation comes after their plans for a replacement transplant cardiologist fell through. The current transplant cardiologist is moving out of state next month. With no replacement, the program will be left without an advanced heart failure cardiologist to care and monitor patients.

Programs like the heart transplant program are required to have a dedicated cardiologist with specific training, experience and certification for heart transplant programs according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the United Network for Organ Sharing.

Lutheran Hospital has spoken with the four patients that are awaiting transplants and to their post-transplant patients and are transferring them to St. Vincent Hospital heart transplant program in Indianapolis or any other hospital that the patient may choose.

Lutheran Hospital insists that they are committed to helping them throughout the process to ensure a smooth transition.