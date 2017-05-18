Lutheran to build outpatient facility in Wabash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Lutheran Health Network is building a new outpatient facility in Wabash.

The Fort Wayne-based health care provider is investing $10-million on a 30,000 square-foot facility on South Alber Street, just south of US 24, that includes an urgent care clinic, primary care practices, physical therapy area, and more specializations, according to the Journal Gazette.

It’ll create 36 new jobs and should be ready to open by the end of the year.

The announcement comes a week after the network announced plans to invest $500-million into improvements at their Fort Wayne hospital and other facilities.