Lutheran Health Network announces $500-million investment plans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Lutheran Health Network is going to invest a half-billion dollars into its area hospitals over the next five to six years.

The network made its plans known Thursday, announcing plans to launch a multi-year capital investment plan to “enhance patient care, increase access to health services and upgrade hospital facilities.”

The $500-million investment will include a top-to-bottom renovation of Lutheran Hospital, an expansion of the hospital’s emergency department, including a new eight-bed transition unit, the development of an outpatient heart and vascular center, and the construction of multiple new outpatient centers.

CEO Brian Bauer says it’s a “transformative investment that will modernize” the hospital and “take patient care to the next level.”