Local schools shrug off ISTEP results

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The state’s ISTEP results were released yesterday, and area school districts are already discounting the results.

Southwest Allen County Schools Superintendent Phil Downs says, in a statement released to the Journal Gazette, that ISTEP is both a “waste of time and tax dollars,” saying their results are “in no way” helpful for teachers, students, or parents, while Fort Wayne Community Schools is planning its own accountability system, with input from parents and community members.

SACS’ test scores were up slightly from last year, while FWCS’ scores fell almost 2%. We’ve got the local and statewide test results here.

This year’s ISTEP tests will be the last, as the state is moving to a new test called ILEARN with the next school year.