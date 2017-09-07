ISTEP+ scores for Indiana schools released

INDIANA, (WOWO) – The Indiana Department of Education released the 2017 ISTEP+ results Wednesday.

Performance remained stable across grades 3-8, and rose slightly for Grade 10.

ISTEP+ assesses English Language Arts (ELA), Mathematics in grades 3-8 and 10, Science in grades 4, 6 and 10, and Social Studies in grades 5 and 7.

The percentage of students who passed both Math and ELA in Fort Wayne schools are as follows:

Fort Wayne Community Schools – 39.3%

Northwest Allen County Schools – 71%

MSD Southwest Allen County Schools – 64.9%

East Allen County Schools – 51.8%

Surrounding counties ranked relatively similar.

Adams Central Community Schools – 63%

DeKalb County Central – 51.8%

Find a full list of Indiana schools’ ISTEP+ scores online at doe.in.gov.