ISTEP+ scores for Indiana schools released

INDIANA, (WOWO) – The Indiana Department of Education released the 2017 ISTEP+ results Wednesday.
Performance remained stable across grades 3-8, and rose slightly for Grade 10.
ISTEP+ assesses English Language Arts (ELA), Mathematics in grades 3-8 and 10, Science in grades 4, 6 and 10, and Social Studies in grades 5 and 7.
The percentage of students who passed both Math and ELA in Fort Wayne schools are as follows:
- Fort Wayne Community Schools – 39.3%
- Northwest Allen County Schools – 71%
- MSD Southwest Allen County Schools – 64.9%
- East Allen County Schools – 51.8%
Surrounding counties ranked relatively similar.
- Adams Central Community Schools – 63%
- DeKalb County Central – 51.8%
Find a full list of Indiana schools’ ISTEP+ scores online at doe.in.gov.