Local officials hopeful for conversion of U.S. 30 to a freeway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Should U.S. 30, which runs from Fort Wayne to Valparaiso, become a freeway?

A group of elected officials in Northeast Indiana is calling on Governor Holcomb and state officials to convert U.S. 30 into a freeway in order to make travel on the route safer and more efficient.

State Senator Liz Brown tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 it’s crucial that the work be done:

“There are major manufacturers here who are suggesting that they will not expand in this community if something (the freeway) is not done,” Brown said.

INDOT says it would cost $1-billion in construction costs alone to make that freeway conversion a reality.

Gov. Holcomb said in the rollout of his 2021 legislative priorities that investing in improvements to U.S. 30 would be on the list.