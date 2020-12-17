Holcomb outlines 2021 legislative agenda

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has officially unveiled his legislative priorities for the coming year.

“The 2021 Next Level Agenda is focused on making sure Indiana remains a state of opportunity for all,” Gov. Holcomb said. “To do that, we must manage our way through the world’s worst pandemic in over a century.”

The plan focuses on five pillars: cultivating a strong and diverse economy, maintaining and building the state’s infrastructure, education and workforce development, public health, and delivering “great government service… based on a foundation of civility.”

Watch his presentation below, and find the full agenda details here.