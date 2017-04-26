Local income taxes could be raised to help pay for Riverfront Development

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Riverfront Development could be getting a financial boost from your income tax.

City Councilman John Crawford is purposing a local income tax hike to help pay for the cost of the development project. He tells our Partners in News at ABC 21, its key for Fort Wayne’s future.

“We’re trying to be more attractive to young people and companies… And if we do that we will be able to increase the population, which will also increase the average wage, but it will also increase the average skill set of some of the people coming in.”

If City Council approves the local income tax increase, the average annual income of $49,000 per household would pay an extra $6 a month, and that could generate 12 million dollars a year to spend.

“The Riverfront isn’t the end, it’s a means to an end,” said Crawford. “It’s the whole idea – look at downtown 20 years ago and look at it now.”

A possible vote on the proposal by City Council could happen in July, 2017.

