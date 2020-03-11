LHN shifting services away from St. Joseph Hospital

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Some healthcare services you might be getting at St. Joseph Hospital in Fort Wayne are moving.

Officials with the Lutheran Health Network announced yesterday they’re moving around a few services to other facilities as they work to replace St. Joseph with a new downtown hospital in the coming years, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

The hospital’s burn center will move to Lutheran Hospital in April and the trauma and burn programs will consolidate into one location, cardiac catheterization services will be moved to Lutheran Hospital’s Heart and Valve Center, Dupont Hospital, and Kosciusko Community Hospital, and transitional care services be ending in the coming months.

LHN says other providers will be able to meet the community’s current and future needs in that area.