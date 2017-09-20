Lutheran Health Network to build new medical campus in downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Lutheran Health Network today announced plans to build a new hospital in downtown Fort Wayne, as a replacement for the current St. Joseph Hospital.

The existing hospital has been there since 1869, and Lutheran Regional President and CEO Mike Poore says the timing is right:

“As Fort Wayne continues to renew and revitalize itself, LHN is also focusing on the future through the modernization of downtown healthcare. This is part of a series of major capital investments we are making to transform LHN to meet the needs of patients today and for years to come.”

The move comes after more than a year of planning and discussion that involved the network, St. Joe physicians and administrative leaders, and hospital board members. The current facility has limitations that make it hard to add more of today’s medical advancements, a network press release states.

Plans for the new campus are currently in development and will include a multi-story hospital, ancillary medical facilities and convenient parking.