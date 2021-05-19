Lawsuit over 2019 fatal shooting by FWPD officer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The estate of a man fatally shot by a Fort Wayne Police Department officer back in 2019 filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday.

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, the lawsuit alleges that excessive force and “failure to train, supervise and discipline” an officer led to the death of Shaquille Kelly, 26.

RELATED: FWPD officer not charged in May shooting

Kelly was shot and killed on May 29, 2019 after a pursuit that followed a report of gunshots. Kelly crashed his car in the 3600 block of Oliver Street, and got out of the car with a gun in his hand. The FWPD officer then shot Kelly. which led to his death.

No charges were brought against the officer.

The lawsuit claims that Kelly’s constitutional rights were violated and names the City of Fort Wayne, FWPD and the officer as defendants. The officer remains with the department.