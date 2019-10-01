FWPD officer not charged in May shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – No charges will be filed against a Fort Wayne Police Officer for a shooting in May that left a man dead.

The Allen County Prosecutor’s Office has determined that an officer with the FWPD was justified in using force when the officer shot and killed Shaquille Kelly.

Back on May 22, the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 3900 block of Winter Street. Officers had attempted to stop a vehicle that was involved in the shots fired report. The vehicle fled instead of stopping and ended up crashing into a house on the 3600 block of Oliver Street.

The driver of the vehicle, Shaquille Kelly, got out of the vehicle with a handgun in his hand. The officer believed that Kelly would shoot him due to the way Kelly was holding the gun. In response, the officer fired at Kelly which led to his death.

The Indiana State Police tested a .45 caliber handgun that was found near Kelly’s body. Kelly’s DNA was found on the handgun. A shell casing that was found on Winter Street was also said to have come from the same handgun.