The latest on Ivy Tech’s cleanup efforts following flood waters

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The intense rain the Fort Wayne area got earlier this week, forced the North Campus of Ivy Tech Community College to cancel classes. Officials with Ivy Tech released the following statement regarding their cleanup efforts:

We appreciate everyone’s efforts and understanding, as we continue to restore our facilities following the flood waters that hit three of our buildings on the North Campus. The safety and security of our students and employees is a top priority. As you get through the below updates, we ask you to please pardon our dust over the next several weeks. There will be some noticeable differences in our facilities, as most work in areas that need attention will be done during the off hours.

HARSHMAN HALL

· Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 5, all entrances and rooms will be open. This includes access to all locations in the basement (classrooms, Bookstore, and Testing Services/Assessment).

All Harshman Hall classes that were relocated will resume their original locations effective Sept. 5. Refer to your original class schedules on MyIvy.

STUDENT LIFE CENTER

· Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 5, a large portion of the building will reopen for most classes and some offices. NOTE: Signage will be posted inside and outside the building to help.

o Accessible entrances are:

– Temporary main entrance is Door 17 on the southwest end of the building.

– Doors 11, 13, and 15 on the north end of the building are also open.

o Offices open include:

– School of Arts, Sciences & Education (University/Transfer) faculty offices

– The faculty located in SL137 will be relocated to SL145 temporarily.

– Media Services

o For the Student Life office, you must call 260-480-4135 for assistance.

o All classrooms will reopen with the exception of SL139 and SL136. This means all classes that were moved to a temporarily will resume their original locations effective Sept. 5, with the exception of the classes in these rooms.

Visit this link to get the list of remaining classes with temporary locations.

ALL STUDENT SERVICE OFFICES WILL REMAIN IN THEIR TEMPORARY LOCATIONS THROUGH AT LEAST SEPT. 25:

· All offices will operate on regular business hours.

Coliseum Campus, Room CC1602

· Express Enrollment Center

· Registrar/Student Records

· Veterans Affairs

· Student Affairs Suppor

Coliseum Campus, Room CC1640

· Admissions

· Student Success and Retentio

Coliseum Campus, Room CC1510

· Bursar/Business Office

· Financial Ai

Coliseum Campus, Room CC1220

· Student Life

If you are not signed up for Ivy Tech Alerts, please visit www.ivytech.edu/alert today in order to get updated information on this and other closing or emergency situations on campus.