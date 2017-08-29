Flooding forces cancellation of Ivy Tech North classes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The intense rain the Fort Wayne area got Tuesday forced an Ivy Tech Community College campus to cancel classes for the day.

Andrew Welch, spokesman for Ivy Tech Community College, says the North Campus on Dean Drive was impacted enough by flooding to force the cancellation of classes. Employees were dismissed with the exception of security, facilities and leadership, and the campus was placed on lockdown “for everyone’s safety.”

Water got into at least two buildings on the Ivy Tech North Campus.

Welch adds that the other Fort Wayne-area Ivy Tech campuses were not affected and classes went on as planned. Plans for Wednesday are currently being developed and will be released to staff and students this afternoon.