The Latest: DNA sought from immigrant in NFL player’s death

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Indiana prosecutors are seeking a DNA sample from the Guatemalan man charged in a drunken-driving crash that killed Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and an Uber driver.

Ryan Mears is chief trial deputy for the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. He says the request stems from the numerous aliases used by the suspect.

Investigators say the suspect, 37-year-old Manuel Orrego-Savala, has twice been deported from the U.S. and was illegally living in the country at the time of Sunday’s crash in Indianapolis. Along with Jackson, the crash killed 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe.

Mears says investigators want to compare the DNA to samples taken from inside the pickup truck that hit and killed the two victims along Interstate 70.

Mears says the tests will help determine Orrego-Savala’s identity and presence in the truck. But he notes that there’s already “pretty strong circumstantial evidence in the case.”

