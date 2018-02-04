Indianapolis Colts LB Edwin Jackson killed in crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson, 26, has died after a suspected drunk driver hit the vehicle he was traveling in on I-70 early Sunday morning.

It’s believed Jackson was being driven by Jeffrey Monore, 54, of Avon. Monore had pulled the vehicle over to the side of I-70 because Jackson had become sick. A few moments later, Alex Gonsales, 37, hit Jackson and Monore, according to Indiana State Police.

Jackon and Monore were both killed.

Gonsales was captured a short time later after attempting to run from the scene. He was taken to the Marion County Jail.

The crash remains under investigation. Meantime, the Indianapolis Colts released the following statement Sunday afternoon regarding Jackson’s death: