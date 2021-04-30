LaOtto man charged after chase, shootout

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WOWO): A LaOtto man is now charged in connection to a chase that ended with a shootout last week.

Justin Weikel, 40, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of a narcotic drug and resisting law enforcement.

Weikel led police on a 45 chase through Allen, DeKalb, and Noble Counties back on April 21. It started as a traffic stop in Fort Wayne for reckless driving and ended in a shootout at a mobile home park in Kendallville into the early morning hours on April 22. Weikel then opened fire on police, who returned and shot him. He was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital and was later transferred to the Allen County Jail.

Weikel was wanted on an outstanding drug warrant out of Noble County.

The Indiana State Police is currently investigating the events that led to police action shooting. Once the investigation is complete, a full report will be turned over to the Noble County Prosecutor for review and to determine whether criminal charges will be filed.