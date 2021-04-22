UPDATED: Suspect injured in post-chase shootout with police

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is in the hospital after being shot by police at the end of a multi-county chase overnight.

The chase started just after 11:30p.m. in Fort Wayne when the suspect pulled away from a traffic stop for reckless driving violation near Harris Road and Olympia Avenune on the northwest side of Fort Wayne.

Eventually police were led to Kendallville, where the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Justin Robert Weikel of LaOtto, came to a stop at the Johnson mobile home park.

Then he refused to leave his car and opened fire on police, who returned fire. SWAT officers from Fort Wayne and the Indiana State Police were called in to assist. Weikel was taken into custody at about 1:45 a.m.

No officers were hurt. Police say there was a Noble County warrant out for Weikel’s arrest. He was last reported in stable condition.