Lane restrictions start Monday for downtown parking garage expansion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Lane restrictions will begin on Monday, Aug. 12 due to an expansion of the Civic Center Parking Garage.

Jefferson Boulevard will be down to two lanes between Calhoun and Clinton Streets through April 2020 for the project. In addition, northbound Calhoun between Jefferson and the west entrance to the garage will be closed from Oct. 14 through February of 2020.

The expansion will add about 225 spaces to the parking garage located at 100 E. Washington Boulevard.

“This will undoubtedly cause frustration for motorists. However, it is absolutely necessary to maintain a safe worksite at all times so while that is and will remain the priority, we will work to minimize the disruption to vehicular and pedestrian traffic as much possible,” said Nancy Townsend, redevelopment director.

City officials say the garage is often full during the week due to various events.