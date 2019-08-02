Parking garage expansion jumps in price

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Expansion plans for Fort Wayne’s Civic Center Garage have gotten more expensive.

In the three months between an engineer’s estimate and the project’s official bid, the cost of one line item – called “general trades” – rose from $1.06-million to about $3.9-million. The Journal Gazette reports that now puts the project’s price tag at just under $10.5-million, which is 50% higher than previously thought.

The project is to add two floors to the parking garage on East Washington Blvd., making way for around 225 more parking spaces.

Redevelopment Director Nancy Townsend says the price jump is due to conditions within the construction industry.