Komets, WOWO to raffle special jerseys for Penny Pitch

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): WOWO is teaming up with the Fort Wayne Komets once again for our annual Penny Pitch campaign.

The annual Bob Chase Memorial Game is Thanksgiving night, and the team has helped WOWO set up a unique fundraising incentive for Komets fans: special one-of-a-kind jerseys that pay homage to both Bob Chase himself and WOWO’s position on your radio dial.

“We’re really excited about this partnership, and the new, unique method of fundraising that gives more fans an opportunity at these jerseys,” WOWO Program Director Mike Ragz says. “In years past, they would only go to the highest bidder through a silent auction. This year, anyone who buys a raffle ticket can win.”

All proceeds go to support this year’s fundraising effort for Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. You can get both game tickets and raffle tickets by clicking on this link.

Established in 1944 by volunteers looking to help friends and family cover the cost of medical bills by working in sewing circles to make bed pads and bandages, the Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana is celebrating its 75th Anniversary this year.

The 501(c)(3) nonprofit focuses on helping alleviate the financial and emotional burden of cancer and improve the quality of life for cancer survivors in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, and Whitley counties. Services include financial assistance for cancer-related expenses, personalized supportive counseling from qualified professionals, and specialized programming for children with cancer.

WOWO’s annual Penny Pitch campaign has raised money for local charitable efforts within Northeast Indiana since 1948. The effort has received recognition in the form of numerous community service awards, both on a regional and national scale. Last year’s effort raised a combined $102,169 for Erin’s House for Grieving Children and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana.