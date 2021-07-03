Komets win first Kelly Cup

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Komets capped off a season like none other with their first-ever Kelly Cup Championship in front of 10,477 fans at the Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne tonight with a 2-1 win over the South Carolina Stingrays, winning the best-of-five Kelly Cup Final 3 games to 1.



For the Komets, it’s their first league championship win since coming to the ECHL. Their last league title was a 2012 CHL title win.

Stephen Harper scored both of Fort Wayne’s goals, while goaltender Dylan Ferguson blocked 26 of 27 shots. Justin Florek had South Carolina’s lone goal.

The win comes as the Komets played a shortened season due to pandemic restrictions, and without many of the team’s biggest rivals as Kalamazoo, Cincinnati, and Toledo all opted to sit out the 2020-2021 ECHL season.

This year the playoff rankings were determined by win percentage, and the Komets entered the Western Conference playoffs seeded third before unseating Wichita and Allen to take the Western Conference crown.