Komets season opener set for Feb. 12

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Komets are set to start the 2020-2021 ECHL season at Wheeling on Feb. 12.

The home opener at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum is scheduled for Feb. 19.

Fort Wayne will play 21 games through April 3. The remaining 29 games of the ECHL schedule will be announced at a later time.

A total of 14 teams have opted in to play this season. the Kelly Cup Playoffs will follow after the June 6 regular season finale.

Season ticket holders will have a one-week exclusive ticket purchasing window from Jan. 25-30. Single game tickets for the general public will go on sale Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Ticket prices are $30 for lower arena, $27 for upper arena, $21 for the Pepsi Zone and $13 for upper deck.

For more ticket information, call 260-483-0011 or click here.

You can hear all Komets games on WOWO.