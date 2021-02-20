Komets ring in 69th home opener with a win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): For the first time in almost a year, it was hockey night in Fort Wayne tonight… and for the Fort Wayne Komets, tonight’s game against the Wheeling Nailers was also their first win of the season.

The Komets (1-1-2) came into tonight’s game at the Memorial Coliseum after overtime and shootout losses to Wheeling last weekend, followed by a regulation loss to Indianapolis this past Wednesday.

It didn’t take long for the Ks to grab the momentum in front of just over 2,900 fans, as Mathieu Brodeur scored on the first shot of the game to put Fort Wayne up 1-0. The Komets added goals from Justin Vaive, Zach Pochiro, and Anthony Petruzzelli while goaltender Stefanos Lekkas stopped 18 of 19 shots.

Matt Alfaro scored Wheeling’s lone goal in the third period.

Although fan attendance was limited due to Health Department orders and the Coliseum’s efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, fans still provided enough noise to be heard, especially when the team first took the ice.

The audience was split into “pods”, seated in groups of one to eight, throughout the building. Coliseum ushers periodically checked and issued reminders for the required wearing of facemasks, although they were successful in some areas more than others.

Team just made an announcement reminding fans. None I saw listened. It’s on Coliseum to enforce. https://t.co/9OAjF6Iw3B — Justin A. Cohn (@SportsiCohn) February 20, 2021

The Komets host Wheeling again Saturday and Sunday before heading to Indianapolis for a three-game series against the Fuel. You can listen to every Komets game live on WOWO.