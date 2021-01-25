Coliseum receives key safety accreditation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne has received an endorsement from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council.

The Coliseum has received the “Star Facility” accreditation, which means the facility has implemented the most stringent cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention methods in every part of the facility.

“I am proud of the internal GBAC team here at the Coliseum, for the hard work and dedication in achieving this recognition for the facility,” said Randy L. Brown, Executive Vice President & General Manager. “Once again, this work demonstrates our commitment to providing a clean and safe environment for our guests, clients and employee team members.”

“GBAC STAR accreditation empowers facility owners and managers to assure workers, customers and key stakeholders that they have proven systems in place to maintain clean and healthy environments,” said GBAC Executive Director Patricia Olinger. “By taking this important step to pursue GBAC STAR, the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum has received third-party validation that it follows strict protocols for biorisk situations, thereby demonstrating its preparedness and commitment to operating safely.”