Komets captain Schaafsma not to return for 2019-20 season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Komets won’t just have a new coach come October… they’ll also have a new team captain.

36-year-old Jamie Schaafsma, who was chosen team MVP this past season and was captain for the past four seasons, won’t be returning to the team.

He announced on Twitter that with new coach Ben Boudreau “putting his stamp on things,” he not only won’t be returning as a player, but also as an assistant coach, which Schaafsma had been serving double-duty as.

Boudreau was named head coach on May 30th after the team parted ways with former head coach Gary Graham.

The team also lost fan-favorite Cody Sol last week when he signed to play in Slovakia next season.