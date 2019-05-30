Boudreau named new Komets head coach

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Komets named Ben Boudreau as their new head coach on Thursday.

Boudreau, 34, becomes the franchise’s 29th head coach. He replaces Gary Graham, who was let go earlier this month after six seasons at the helm.

“We are very excited to have Ben take over the reigns of the Komet hockey club,” Komets President and Governor Michael Franke said. “Ben has great experience in the ECHL, first with the Edmonton organization at Bakersfield and Norfolk and then as an assistant with the Komets. I know Ben will work hard to assure that we recruit well this off-season and he has a solid plan for the upcoming season.”

Boudreau has served as an assistant coach with the Komets for the past two seasons. Before that, he was an assistant coach with Bakersfield in 2014-15 and then followed that with two years as an assistant with the Norfolk Admirals.

Boudreau is also the son of former Komets great forward Bruce Boudreau, who was also head coach for two seasons from 1993-1995. Bruce is now the head coach of the NHL’s Minnesota Wild.