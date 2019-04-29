Kids II recalls all rocking sleepers due to deaths

NATIONWIDE (WOWO): Another recall has been issued for rocking sleepers.

On the heels of Fisher-Price recalling their Rock ‘n Play sleepers earlier this month due to reports of infant deaths, now the Consumer Product Safety Commission says all Kids II Rocking Sleeper models are being recalled for similar issues.

Since the product was introduced in 2012, five infants have died, either from rolling onto their stomachs while unrestrained or under other circumstances.

The sleepers were sold at retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Target, and Toys R Us. Find the full recall list here.