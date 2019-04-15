Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play Sleepers recalled following infant deaths

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – About 4.7 million Rock ‘n Play Sleepers are being recalled after causing more than 30 infant deaths.

Since the product was first introduced in 2009, more than 30 infant fatalities have occurred after the infants rolled over while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports the Fisher-Price sleepers were sold at major retailers nationwide for prices between $40 to $149.

If you own this product, stop using it immediately and contact Fisher-Price for a full refund or voucher.