Jury selected in trial of Rovenstine, opening statements Wednesday

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A jury has been selected in the trial of Kosciusko County Sheriff Aaron Rovenstine.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys sifted through a pool of 75 potential jurors Monday and settled on eight women and four men with three alternates to hear the case. The judge gave those jurors and alternates Tuesday off to prepare to be away from their regular lives for possibly two weeks.

Tuesday is also a day of meetings between the judge and attorneys and opening statements are expected to be given Wednesday.

Rovenstine has been indicted on 10 charges, including three charges of bribery, one for intimidation, one for assisting a criminal and five counts for official misconduct, according to court documents filed in Kosciusko County Circuit Court.

He’s accused of accepting $40,000 in bribe money for special accommodations for an inmate in Kosciusko County jail, Kevin Bronson, and his visitor, Mark Soto. Rovenstine also threatened at least one officer who was investigating Bronson’s behavior while he was incarcerated, according to court documents.

