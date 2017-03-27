New judge appointed to hear Rovenstine bribery case

WARSAW, Ind. (AP): A northern Indiana sheriff facing bribery and official misconduct charges will have a new judge overseeing his trial.

Court records show Elkhart Superior Court Judge Stephen Bowers has been appointed to hear Kosciusko County Sheriff Aaron Rovenstine’s case.

Bowers was appointed after fellow Elkhart Superior Court Judge Evan Roberts relinquished his duties as a special judge due to illness.

Rovenstine was indicted last year on 10 felony counts alleging that he accepted $40,000 to allow special privileges for a jail inmate and a visitor, including allowing unrecorded phone calls meant to hinder punishment of the inmate.

The Republican sheriff also is accused of intimidating a Warsaw police detective who was suspicions of Rovenstine’s activities.

Rovenstine’s trial is scheduled to begin April 3.