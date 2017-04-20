Jury renders Guilty verdict in Texas Roadhouse shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Guilty.

That’s the verdict a jury handed down Thursday in the case of 29-year-old Andrew Cassaday, who was charged in the August 14th, 2016 shooting death of 28-year-old Jeffrey Lute. The shooting happened outside a Fort Wayne restaurant after a motorcycle club Cassaday was a part of had an altercation with Lute, a former member, in the restaurant’s parking lot.

Prosecutors say Cassaday killed Lute after Lute shot a friend of Cassaday’s in the leg. Cassaday claims he was acting in self-defense, while prosecutors assert he lied to police, then lied on the stand.

It took the jury just five hours to reach a verdict.