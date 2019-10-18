Jury finds Shepherd guilty of reckless homicide

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WOWO): Guilty of all counts.

WNDU reports that a jury has found 24-year-old Alyssa Shepherd guilty of all charges, including three counts of reckless homicide, in an October 30, 2018 crash at a school bus stop that took the lives of three children and badly injured a fourth.

Shepherd hit the children with her truck while passing a stopped school bus in Fulton County as the children were crossing the road. She claims she saw the bus, but didn’t realize it was a school bus.

Witness testimony stated that Shepherd never hit the brakes and did not ask police about the condition of the children afterward.

In Indiana, a conviction of reckless homicide typically carries a prison sentence of 1 to 6 years per charge.