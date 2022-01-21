Jury finds 2020 murder suspect not guilty

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An Allen County jury has dismissed murder charges against a man accused of a fatal 2020 shooting.

36-year-old Paris Patmon was accused of fatally shooting 36-year-old Roosevelt Allen III at a party on May 31st, 2020 in a shooting that also hurt two other men, according to the Journal Gazette.

Witnesses told police that Patmon, who is a registered sex offender, left the party after being called a pedophile and returned with a gun.

The jury also found him “not guilty” of criminal recklessness and a firearm-related charge.