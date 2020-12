FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are asking for your help in finding a shooting suspect.

Paris Patmon, 35, is wanted in connection to the murder of Roosevelt Allen back on May 31 in the 500 block of McKinney Ave. A murder warrant has been issued for Patmon.

Police say that Patmon is likely armed. Call 911 if you know where he is or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP with tips.