Judge rules against Fort Wayne catering company in suit over COVID restrictions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An Allen County judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Fort Wayne catering company that said pandemic-related capacity restrictions went too far.

Ceruti’s Catering sued the Allen County Health Department and Governor Eric Holcomb back in March, saying the orders were an overreach that caused them to lose not only workers but also more than 80 events between last March and April alone.

WISH-TV reporter Brady Gibson says the judge ruled that both Holcomb and the Health Department acted within their powers, saying that the Governor’s emergency declaration at the time, plus the fact that the General Assembly took no steps to override it, gave officials the power to set such restrictions.

The ruling went on to say that all businesses and organizations, not just Ceruti’s, were impacted by the pandemic and that the Health Department’s actions bore a “substantial relation” to state objectives that were in the interest of public health.