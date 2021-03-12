Local catering company sues Holcomb, Allen County Health Dept.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne catering company has filed a lawsuit against the Allen County Health Department and Governor Eric Holcomb over coronavirus-related health orders.

Ceruti Catering filed the lawsuit Tuesday, according to the Journal Gazette, and is seeking a permanent injunction blocking both of them from enforcing pandemic-related health orders that limit restaurants and gatherings in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The company says they went from having 32 full-time workers to now just five, and they lost more than 80 events between last March and April alone. Ceruti is also seeking unspecified financial damages.

Governor Holcomb says he’s confident in his authority to set up “requirements that save Hoosier lives.”

The Health Department issued no comment on the lawsuit.