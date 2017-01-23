Judge removes self from Riverfront eminent domain suit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): There’s a new wrinkle in a city lawsuit looking to condemn some land for downtown riverfront development plans.

The News-Sentinel reports that Allen Circuit Court Judge Thomas Felts has excused himself from the case without explanation. Now the City and the property owners involved must agree on a special judge to replace him within a week, or one will be appointed to the spot.

Either way it might have an impact on the bench trial’s expected February 21st start date.

The Fort Wayne Board of Park Commissioners sued to use eminent domain to condemn about 2 acres of properties on the south side of the St. Marys River last June.

The lawsuit came after several failed attempts to buy the properties, which the City wants to clear off to make room for a riverfront park.