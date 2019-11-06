Jefferson Pointe tree lighting set for Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Halloween just happened a week ago, but many retailers are already preparing for Christmas.

The annual Christmas tree lighting at the Jefferson Pointe shopping center in Fort Wayne is this Saturday at 7pm to kick off the holiday shopping season, according to Jefferson Pointe’s owner, RED Development.

Festivities start at 5pm, including live reindeer, an appearance from Santa Claus, and more. The tallest Christmas tree in town will also have nightly shows paired with music, every half-hour between 6pm and 11pm.

You might want to arrive early: construction at Jefferson Pointe to replace pedestrian space with a road means there will be a lot less standing room this year.