Ground breaks on Jefferson Pointe road project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Work has officially begun to put a road right through the middle of an outdoor mall in Fort Wayne.

A multi-million dollar revitalization project at Jefferson Pointe has broken ground. Owner RED Development is taking out the pedestrian-only green spaces and walkways and installing what they call a “pedestrian-friendly main street” that will provide additional parking and easier access to the shops on the interior of the shopping center.

The street will run from the movie theater to the fountain in the center of the property, with connections to the northern and southern parking lots.

The project will also bring lighting upgrades and a refresh of the property’s paint and signage. It should wrap up by mid-2020.