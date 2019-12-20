IU Health land purchase cost $5.3 million

ROANOKE, Ind. (WOWO): IU Health spent $5.3 million for a 137-acre land purchase along Airport Expressway and I-69, ramping up speculation for a new hospital.

The land purchase cost of $5,343,000 was confirmed to our Partners in News at ABC 21, a day after IU Health broke ground on a new surgery center.

RELATED: IU Health purchases 137 acres

An IU Health official says a big announcement is expected in the first quarter of next year.

IU Health has expanded into the Fort Wayne market over the last two years, including the surgery center mentioned above, urgent care and medical offices.