IU Health campus gets past Plan Commission vote

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A new Indiana University Health campus in Fort Wayne, complete with a hospital, is one step closer to reality.

The Fort Wayne Plan Commission yesterday approved plans for rezoning land on Lower Huntington Road, just west of I-69, for a 137-acre health campus. The vote wasn’t unanimous, as Nelson Peters abstained:

“I’ve talked to a number of the residents out there and traffic is a concern,” Peters told Fort Wayne’s NBC. “Property values are a concern and just the nature of the plan out there is a concern.

Peters did vote in favor of the primary plan, however. It now moves on to the Allen County Board of Commissioners for approval.